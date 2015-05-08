Guild Wars 2 cheater publicly stripped and deleted

Schadenfreude is a good word, and a good feeling—particularly when directed at someone who clearly deserves it. Take a second out of your day to enjoy the misfortune of this Guild Wars 2 cheat. As reported by Eurogamer, ArenaNet was supplied with incontrovertible video evidence that player character J T Darkside was cheating in the MMO's World vs World PvP. His punishment? ArenaNet took control of the character and he was stripped, killed and deleted before, ultimately, the player responsible was banned.

Here's a video showing it all go down:

"We don’t need to see it in-game," wrote Chris Cleary, ArenaNet's game security lead, on the GW2 forum. "Sometimes good video evidence is enough for me to track down who it was. In this case, the video was enough for me to find out who it was and take action."

That video evidence showed Darkside using a third-party program that gave increased speed and power, and allowed him to teleport inside structures—letting him take them from other teams without the usually required aid of siege structures and team mates.