Get the Corsair K95 Platinum RGB keyboard for just £130 right now

Black Friday is quickly approaching and the deals are already starting to come in strong, one of which is the Corsair K95 Platinum RGB keyboard. When we reviewed the keyboard soon after it was released, we gave it a 95/100 for its great build quality and features. The main drawback at the time was its price, but now that it's significantly discounted, that's less of an issue.

The K95 Platinum has been a favorite since its launch in 2017, as it includes an anodized brushed aluminium frame, per-key RGB backlighting, Cherry MX Brown switches, six programmable macro keys, and 8MB of internal storage for retaining macros and lighting effects. The keyboard also has dedicated volume and multimedia keys, which you don't always see these days.