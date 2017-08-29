Get money off classic Square Enix games this week on GOG

GOG is living up to its former "Good Old Games" name this week, as it's delving into the back catalogue of Square Enix classics and putting them on sale. All games available are either 75 or 80 percent off, taking the prices down to either £1.99 / $2.49 or £1.19 / $1.49.

There are about 30 games on sale, but don't expect anything recent for these prices. The newest game is Total Overdose: A Gunslinger's Tale in Mexico, which came out in 2005. However, if you want classics like the first few Hitman games, a large number of Tomb Raider games, or Deus Ex and Deus Ex 2: Invisible War, you're in the right place.

The Square Enix deals are running all week, and you've got just over six days left to go back in time and find out how the company got to where it is today.