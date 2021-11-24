How to unlock the frame rate cap in Farming Simulator 22

Want to unlock your frame rate in Farming Simulator 22? The new farming sim from Giants Software launched this week, blowing up the Steam charts as tens of thousands of virtual farmers rushed in to plant crops, raise livestock, and manage their businesses.

One issue some players aren't happy with: Farming Simulator 22's frame rate is capped at 60 fps. For me, that feels like plenty for a farming game, but pushing the limits of hardware is a hobby among PC gamers, and if your GPU can handle it you might want to uncap your frame rate and get it running as high as it'll go.

I can't say what impact uncapping your frame rate in Farming Simulator 22 has on the game—occasionally unlimiting a game's frame rate can make the physics wonky or cause other problems—but the good news is that this frame rate fix is easy to get working and if you want to turn it back off, that's a snap too.

Farming Simulator 22: How to uncap your frame rate

First you'll need to make a quick edit to a single file called game.xml. This file is most likely located here:

C:\Users\*your username*\Documents\My Games\FarmingSimulator2022

Open game.xml with a text editor like Notepad, and near the bottom change the following from:

<development>

<controls>false</controls>

To this:

<development>

<controls>true</controls>

Then save the file and launch the game to the main menu. Next, in your graphics settings, be sure to turn Vsync off. Make sure you're running the game in full screen or exclusive full screen. Then load an existing save or start a new game.

Once in the game, press F2. You'll see your FPS displayed on your screen in the upper right. Tap F3, and you should see your fps increase past 60 (if your PC can, in fact, run the game that fast).

Tapping F3 will re-cap your frame rate to 60 again, and tapping F2 again will hide your fps counter.

If for some reason that doesn't seem to work, you may need to take an extra step under advanced video settings. The frame rate change only kicked in for me when I changed my post-processing anti-aliasing setting to Nvidia DLAA. Then I quit and restarted, loaded into my save, pressed F2 and F3, and my fps went from 60 to about 120.