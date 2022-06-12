Fantasy survival sandbox Frozen Flame launches this fall

Audio player loading…

After years of going in and out of alpha and beta both on and off Steam, MMO-ish survival RPG Frozen Flame is finally launching this fall—and it's shown off a brand new trailer at today's PC Gaming Show (opens in new tab) to celebrate.

Layering an open-ended action-RPG on top of the mining and crafting and status-bar-fillin' survival format we're all familiar with, Frozen Flame tasks you with building up a new home in the vast, hostile (yet quite visually splendid) fantasy world of Arkana—a world that's slowly dying to a creeping frozen calamity.

Beyond the basics of surviving and building up a base, Frozen Flame is also full of good ol' dungeons, forests and caves to explore as you hunt for powerful weapons and artefacts. The biggest of these is The Citadel, an ever-looming threat that's corrupting the lands and risks locking the world in an eternal ice age if not stopped. Conquering The Citadel is your ultimate end goal—unless, of course, you just invested in wool coats and feel like playing the villain, fighting the rest of the server.

Frozen Flame is launching into early access on Steam this fall, a process developer Dreamside Interactive hopes should take about 18 months to get through. In that time it hopes to add more biomes, monsters and high-level content and mechanics, along with an actual end boss to kill.

Oh, and you can also turn into a ghostly bird. That's always a plus in my books.