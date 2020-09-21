Every game and studio Microsoft now owns

With Microsoft's acquisition of ZeniMax Media, the company's list of studios and games is getting pretty long. ZeniMax is the parent company of Bethesda Softworks, which means that a lot of huge series have now fallen into Microsoft's domain, including The Elder Scrolls, Doom, Fallout, Dishonored, and plenty more.

With Microsoft gobbling up so many studios and games, it's difficult to keep track of what the mammoth corporation owns. To make it a little clearer, here's a list of every studio that Microsoft Studios owns.

Although this list is hefty, it's not the ultimate reflection of Microsoft's influence. The company also has plenty of other distribution deals with a variety of developers that are not listed here because it does not directly own them, like Ori and the Blind Forrest developer Moon Studios.

Even so, it's still a mammoth list of studios. Here is the list in full, starting with the ZeniMax haul and ending with Microsoft's other acquisitions.

ZeniMax Media acquisition

id Software (Doom Eternal)

MachineGames (Wolfenstein)

Roundhouse Studios (Rune II)

Tango Gameworks (The Evil Within, Ghostwire: Tokyo)

Alpha Dog Games (mobile games)

Arkane Studios (Dishonored)

Arkane Studios Austin

Bethesda Game Studios (Fallout 3, Fallout 4, Fallout 76)

Bethesda Game Studios Austin (Fallout 76)

Bethesda Game Studios Dallas

Bethesda Game Studios Montreal

Bethesda Softworks

ZeniMax Online Studios (The Elder Scrolls Online, Fallout 76)

Previous acquisitions