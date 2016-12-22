Crypt of the Necrodancer: Amplified is coming to Early Access in January

The rhythm-based roguelike Crypt of the Necrodancer is a very groovy game, and today developer Brace Yourself Games announced that more is on the way in the form of a DLC prequel called Crypt of the Necrodancer: Amplified. The expansion is set to release in Early Access on Steam on January 24, bringing with it a brand new zone with new enemies, weapons, pet-like "familiars," and more than 20 new musical tracks.

As an Early Access release, Amplified won't come with the complete story mode for the new protagonist, Nocturna, and it will also be lacking at least one new playable character, plus modes, items and other features. Even so, "it will be a great experience right from the start," the studio said, and the Early Access period is only expected to last for a couple of months. It also clarified that the price of the expansion will not change when it goes from from Early Access to full release.

"Crypt of the NecroDancer is a MUCH better game because of all the great feedback we received from our community during Early Access, and we know that the same will be true of Early Access for Crypt of the NecroDancer: Amplified," the studio said. "Also, Early Access permits us to get the DLC into your hands more quickly, and we know that there are many of you who are anxious to start playing."

In case you hadn't heard, there's a Steam Winter Sale on, and Crypt of the Necrodancer is part of that: It's currently 75 percent off the regular price, dropping it to $4/£3 for the regular release, or $9/£7 for the collector's edition, which comes with three bonus soundtracks and "extras."