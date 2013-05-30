Popular

Civilization 5: Brave New World video details trade routes, camels

By

Firaxis have posted the next in their series of brief Civilization 5: Brave New World videos. Sorry, what I meant to say was, "Firaxishavepostedthenextintheirseriesof..." Because, blimey, they're really speeding through these explanations of the expansion's new features. This time around, we're treated to a quickfire burst of info on trade routes.

The developers have also provided some cryptic answers to a community Q&A , teasing some of the unannounced facets of the expansion. Of particular interest is their response to a question about one of the two factions that have yet to be revealed: "It's a Civ with such a unique play style that no civ ever before has ever been designed this way. It's not just outside the box, it's in an entirely separate hypercube."

For a slower and more methodical look at what the expansion has planned, check out our hands on preview , and new units guide .

Brave New World is due out July 9th in the US, July 12th in the UK.

Phil Savage

