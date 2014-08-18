Cities: Skylines announced by Cities In Motion developer

It's janitorial time at PCG Towers, as we mop up the last few stories of Gamescom . Here's one: the announcement of Cities: Skylines, the new game from the people behind Cities In Motion. This time, rather than create and manage the transport system of pre-built city, you'll create and manage every aspect of a non-pre-built city.

"Paradox Interactive and Colossal Order invite players to create the cities of their dreams in Cities: Skylines," explains the description, "a massive city simulator from the creators of the Cities in Motion series." The developer also promises mod support and "massive maps", which is a pretty loaded feature when set against a certain other city sim.

In fact, that's not the only way they're taking aim at the latest Sim City. In case you missed it, this is a screen from the trailer:

That's a feature now, it would seem.

Cities: Skyline is due out in 2015. You can find more details at its official site .