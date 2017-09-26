Call of Duty: WWII beta on PC will support FOV slider, 250 fps framerate cap

With Call of Duty: WWII multiplayer beta preloading now live, Sledgehammer Games has revealed details about what players can expect when they dive into the action. The list includes updated system requirements with a new "recommended" spec, and a quick rundown of PC-specific features, and a few that won't be seen in the beta.

The minimum spec was announced a couple of weeks ago, but I'll hit it again to ensure that everyone is up to speed:

Minimum:

OS: Windows 7 64-Bit or later

CPU: Intel Core i3 3225 or equivalent

RAM: 8GB RAM

HDD: 25GB HD space

Video: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 @ 2 GB / GTX 1050 or AMD Radeon HD 7850 @ 2GB

DirectX: Version 11.0 compatible video card or equivalent

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

Recommended:

OS: Windows 10

CPU: Intel Core i5-2400 / AMD Ryzen R5 1600X

RAM: 12GB RAM

HDD: 25GB HD space

Video: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 / GTX 1060 @ 6GB or AMD Radeon R9 390 / AMD RX 580

DirectX: Version 11.0 compatible video card or equivalent

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

And the PC-specific features you'll be able to play with in the beta:

Native 4K Support

Framerate Cap Slider (up to 250FPS)

FOV Resizing

Keyboard/Mouse Fully Re-mappable

Controller Support

G-Sync Monitor Support

Ultra-Wide Monitor Support

High-resolution Mouse Support

Advanced Video Settings

One thing that won't be available in the beta is aim assist. That shouldn't be an issue unless you're playing with a controller, but really, why are you using a controller if you're playing on a PC? Come on now.

"We’ve worked hard to tune the gameplay experience to PC, and throughout Beta and after, we’ll continue to optimize gameplay for PC. For this reason, we have disabled Aim Assist during the PC Open Beta," Sledgehammer explained. "It’s important that we ensure the optimal gameplay experience natively for PC players, and we made this decision with that objective in mind. We believe this will help us to deliver the most helpful performance data possible so that we can fully optimize for launch."

Also absent will be multi-monitor support, although it will be offered at launch, and HDR support, which may or may not be ready when the game goes live: "We are working to support HDR at launch," Sledgehammer said. The Headquarters "social experience" won't be active for the beta, nor will supply drops or loot.

The content of the PC beta will be identical to that of the console beta, with four maps (Pointe du Hoc, Ardennes Forest, Gibraltar, and Aachen War—Operation Breakout), four modes (Team Deathmatch, Domination, Hardpoint, and Kill Confirmed), five Divisions (Infantry, Expeditionary, Airborne, Armored, and Mountain), and player progression up to level 35, with unlockable weapons, equipment, and "scorestreaks."

The Call of Duty: WWII PC multiplayer open beta begins on September 29 and runs until October 2. The full game release is set for November 3. Don't forget to update your drivers.