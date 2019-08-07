Call of Duty: Modern Warfare lets you equip a bloodthirsty Tamagotchi

Tamagotchis, the cute digital pets that taught kids all about the futility of life and how forming attachments only leads to tragedy, will be featured in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. COD's critter, however, is called a Tamagunchi, and it feeds on death. Lovely!

A Game Informer preview spilled the beans on this unusual new feature, which apparently sprouted out of the functional wristwatch. At first it just told the time accurately, which is actually kinda cool, but then the designers started coming up with new possibilities, like stuff you get in fitness trackers, and somewhere along the line that morphed into adding a pet.

While the Tamagotchi heyday was back in the '90s, they're still around, and you can squeeze them into your smartwatch. So I guess it's not that weird for a soldier to be nurturing one while they're on tour, or in a deathmatch.

A Tamagunchi, unlike its inspiration, doesn't need to kept alive with food—thank God, because mine all starved to death—and instead craves what everyone in COD craves: more kills. The more you kill, the happier your Tamagunchi will be, like a little devil on your shoulder encouraging you to get a killstreak.

"This little thing on your wrist, every time you get a string of kills, it goes, 'Ya-ta!' and it makes a little noise, then you look at it, and it evolved out of an egg," Art director art director Joel Emslie said. "Tamagunchis are fed by the player’s performance in multiplayer. It’s just this little active wristwatch thing."

If you don't care for it, your Tamagunchi will "rot and die", so there's some incentive to go on multiplayer rampages. You'll be shooting for two.