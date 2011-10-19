Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 screenshots blow up the Eiffel tower

Will Modern Warfare 3's single player campaign be as crazy as the globe trotting, paranoid, numbers-obsessed missions of Call of Duty: Black Ops? The latest screenshot of three men in gas masks running away from an exploding Eiffel tower says YES. Individual Modern Warfare 3 screenshots have been popping up at regular intervals over the last few weeks. See four of them bundled together below. As well as the full sized Paris explosion shot, there's one that looks to be from the Black Tuesday single player mission and a couple of aerial images that show aerial bombardments. It looks like the AC130 is back!