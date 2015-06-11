Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Supremacy DLC coming in July

The best thing about the Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Supremacy DLC, at least from my perspective, is that Bruce Campbell has arrived. It's got other stuff, too, though, including four new multiplayer maps, new guns, and enemy Atlas strike teams. And after the usual month-and-a-bit of Xbox exclusivity, there's now a release date for the PC.

First up, the maps. There's Parliament, a fast-paced map set in a military cargo ship docked on the Thames River; Kremlin, a firefight in Moscow's Red Square, with plenty of elevated positions; Compound, a small, symmetrical map set in an Atlas training facility; and Skyrise, based on the Modern Warfare 2 map Highrise, which takes place in an Atlas skyscraper in Athens, Greece.

Supremacy also sees the continuation of the Exo Zombies saga in Carrier, with Campbell joining the fight as Captain Lennox, a pilot for Sentinel who seems pretty comfortable with the deteriorating situation aboard an Atlas aircraft carrier. And he didn't come alone: Sentinel Task Force support squads will take part in the action, as will "a host of new zombie enemies."

And now, the part you've been waiting for: Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Supremacy will hit the PC on July 2. Find out more at the Call of Duty website.