Blizzard talks Real ID, plans for world domination

In the wake of the near-fiasco with Real ID , which, if implemented, would have forced StarCraft II and World of Warcraft posters to use their real names on the official forums, Blizzard has compiled a Q&A on their plans for the future of the Real ID system. It's a lengthy read, but if you have any questions about exactly how your real name will be used by Blizzard, you may find the answer after the jump.

My favorite quote from the whole thing? Right here:

". ..We plan to include an option that will allow players to opt out of appearing on their Real ID friends' “friends of friends” lists. We're anticipating this feature to be available for StarCraft II shortly after release of the game, and World of Warcraft at around the same time -- we'll have more information for you in the coming weeks."

