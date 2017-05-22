Bayonetta and Vanquish studio is working on a brand new project

While enjoying one of the best reputations in the industry, Platinum Games tends to do the bidding of publishers rather than carve their own game series'. Bayonetta and Vanquish belongs to Sega, Nier: Automata belongs to Square Enix, and Metal Gear: Revengeance belongs to Konami. But now the Japanese studio is working on something of its very own.

Speaking at the BitSummit in Japan (via DualShockers), studio producer Atsushi Inabi confirmed the new "IP" existed, though didn't really say anything specific (he did say it was "formless", whatever that means). Still, its existence means that the studio most likely won't be able to pump out a game a year like it has done for a while.

For PC Platinum enthusiasts it's been a good year so far: not only is Nier: Automata one of the best games of the year (in my opinion), but Vanquish and Bayonetta are both coming to or already on Steam.

Still, it'll be interesting to see what plans Platinum has for its own new game. Scalebound was canceled last year by publisher Microsoft (it was to be an Xbox One exclusive), and it was arguably the most promising new series in development.