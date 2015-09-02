Armello officially launches on Steam today, so here's a trailer

If you're into board games, tactical RPGs and dark 1980s cartoons full of slightly forlorn-looking anthropomorphic heroes, then Armello may be for you. After a six month period spent in Early Access, the game officially launches today on Steam, and that video above is its launch trailer.

For those who played the Early Access builds, the final launch brings a handful of additions. There are eight playable characters now – up from four – and a new winter-themed game world. Multiplayer matchmaking has also been "revamped", according to studio League of Geeks.

For a more thorough overview of the game check out this interview I conducted back at GDC. It's $19.99 on Steam.