How to get Mjolnir in Ark: Survival Evolved

As part of the new Ark: Survival Evolved DLC, Fjordur, you'll be able to get your mitts on the Mjolnir sword skin. Getting Mjolnir is quite a lengthy quest, as you'd expect from the hammer of the gods. Of course, you could just use console commands to get the resources you need, but you're not gonna take the easy way out, right? Let's take a look at what you need to collect and, more importantly, who you'll need to defeat to get Mjolnir.

How to unlock Mjolnir in Ark: Survival Evolved

Before you can wield the mighty hammer of Thor, you'll need to be at least level 190 and have completed every boss battle that awards ascensions. You'll also need to have acquired a Tek sword, but luckily for you, these three steps should be completed as you progress through the Fjordur DLC.

Next, you'll need to search for 200 Fjordur runes, as well as a whole bunch of runestones. Runestones can be collected by defeating Alpha monsters. Alphas are easy to spot as they have the word in front of their names, and once you've killed a few you'll be able to face off against the three mini-bosses.

Where to find the mini-bosses

Mini-bosses require 30 runestones to summon, so this section is a bit of a grind. Of course, you could simply use console commands here, but we'll come back to that. The three mini-bosses you want to summon are:

Steinbjorn—found via the Portal Cave at 40 48, using the right-hand terminal

Haiti and Skoll—found via the Portal Cave at 20.5 37, using the centre terminal

Beyla—found at 04.5 47

Before fighting any of these mini-bosses, be sure to bring all sorts of tames, and equip gear that can deal with the cold (like fur armour). Oh, and your most powerful weapons, of course. Once the mini-boss is defeated, interact with it to grab runestones and relics.

(Image credit: Studio Wildcard)

Fjordur Alpha boss locations

For the last part of these quests, you have three Alpha bosses to fight, as well as Alpha Fenrir. Once you travel to the bosses' locations you'll find terminals you can interact with that allow you to choose which variation you'd like to fight. You must choose the Alpha variant if you want to be able to fight Fenrir and get Mjolnir.

Each boss will drop three artifacts that you must collect to craft Fenrir's portal. Here's where you can find each boss and their respective artifacts:

The Dragon terminal can be found at 87 02. The Cunning artifact can be found at 77 66, Immune at 91 78 and SKylord at 8 24.

terminal can be found at 87 02. The Cunning artifact can be found at 77 66, Immune at 91 78 and SKylord at 8 24. The Broodmother cave that houses its terminal can be found at 59 64. The Clever artifact can be found at 21 57, Massive at 71 01 and Hunter at 7.5 40.

cave that houses its terminal can be found at 59 64. The Clever artifact can be found at 21 57, Massive at 71 01 and Hunter at 7.5 40. The Megapithecus terminal can be found at 56 84. The Devourer artifact can be found at 03 04, Brute at 49.5 14 and Pack at 21 57.

Once you've defeated all three posts, head to one of the floating runestones in the sky to craft the Alpha Fenrir portal. The fight is challenging but nothing too outlandish, so take the time to prepare before you head through the portal. Once he's dealt with, you'll be able to get the Tek sword engram with the Mjolnir skin.

Mjolnir console commands

So you've decided to take the easy route—why the hell not? To get Mjolnir almost instantly, bring up the admin command bar—you do that by pressing the Tab button on PC. Then, input Gfi mjolnir 1 0 0 and press the admin command button. You'll then find Mjolnir sitting in your inventory, ready to use.