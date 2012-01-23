And in other gaming news...

It's time for our latest round-up of gaming news from our chums around the internet. OXM have spiralled into Mass Effect obsession, Official Nintendo round up the best 3DS games made so far, OPM try to keep track of who's dead, alive and undead in the Resident Evil series and CVG list the best boss fights ever. Will you agree with their choices? Find out below.
GamesRadar
- PS Vita: It will definitely succeed. Although it might completely fail. Here's why...
- The 42 best, funniest and weirdest photos of Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto being brilliantly odd
- Why winning at FIFA 12 disgusted me so much I'll never play it again
Official PlayStation Magazine
- PS Vita pre-order guide: the cheapest prices, best bundles
- Resident Evil 6 characters: who can, and who can't come back?
- The Last Of Us' Joel is “a violent thug, a brutal killer and a torturer”
Official Nintendo Magazine
- Best 3DS games
- Wii U release date must hit peak season
- New Super Mario Bros 3DS: What we want to see
Official Xbox Magazine
- Mass Effect 3's Insanity Mode: deeper, "harsher" yet fairer
- Mass Effect 3's characters: the fates of Garrus, Ashley, Mordin and more
- Mass Effect 3's races: what they face, how to save them