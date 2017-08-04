AMD's partners detail unannounced Threadripper 1920 CPU in support docs

AMD has been slow playing the launch of its Threadripper lineup by first announcing the 1950X ($999) and 1920X ($799), then later unveiling the 1900X ($549). Now it appears there is a fourth SKU, one that will not support AMD's extended frequency range (XFR) technology.

The folks at Tweakers noticed that several motherboard makers are referencing an announced Threadripper 1920 CPU in their support documents. So far there are reference from ASRock, Asus, and Gigabyte.

Here's a look at one of them:

These don't look like dummy placeholders. According to the listings, the model number for the non-X Threadripper 1920 is YD1920A9UC9AE). It is a 12-core/24-thread processor clocked at 3.2GHz to 3.8GHz, versus the 1920X that runs a little faster at 3.5GHz to 4GHz. It also has 6MB of L2 cache and 32MB of L3 cache.

Having lower clocks and lacking XFR support seems to have allowed AMD to drop the power requirements from 180W for its Threadripper X chips to 140W on the Threadripper 1920.

These listing obviously don't mention pricing or release dates. Looking at the specs, the price should fall somewhere between the $549 Threadripper 1900X and $799 Threadripper 1920X—around $624 if you want to split the difference, though more likely $649 or $699.