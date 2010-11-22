Popular

8 funniest Call of Duty: Black Ops kills

Call of Duty: Black Ops has only been out for a few weeks, but thousands and thousands of multiplayer kills have been made, many of which are hilarious. From incredible tomahawk shots to claymore faceplants, no mistake goes unnoticed thanks to the Call of Duty: Black Ops theatre mode. Here's a selection of eight of the most absurd kills recorded so far.

1. Grenade to the balls

2. Tomahawk quad kill

3. Claymore faceplant

4. Quad kill sniper shot

5. Ridiculous Tomahawk Kill

6. Dropshot fail

7. Grenade AC Car chain reaction

8. Fatal superdive

UPDATE: Phuse dropped a link to this amazing death in the comments thread. You have to feel sorry for the victim of this ridiculous chain of events.

