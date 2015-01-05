20 Tips and Tricks to Use Google Drive Like a Boss

With 240 million monthly active users, there's a good chance that if you're reading this, you've used Google Drive before. The cloud-based file storage and synchronization service is far more than a virtual storage container, it's also a parking spot for several of Google's other services, such as the company's productivity suite: Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides. By binding these (and other) services together, Google is able to integrate intelligent functionality, such as real-time collaborative edits.

Cool stuff for sure, but are you getting the most out of Google Drive? Probably not, although you could be if you take some time to learn Google Drive's little nuances and power user-level tricks. There are many out there, but rather than smack your behind and send you on your way, we've gone and put together a gallery containing 20 of the most useful tips, tricks, and tools available. So sit back for a spell, get comfortable, and click your way to becoming a better Google Drive user!

Install Google Drive

You have to walk before you can run, right? So with that in mind, we'll start things off easy by recommending that you install Google Drive. It's not necessary, but by installing Google Drive on your PC, tablet, or smartphone (or all three), you'll increase the convenience factor. When you install Google Drive on your PC, it shows up as a folder on your hard drive. You can then drag and drop files to and from the Google Drive folder, which will then sync to and be available from other devices. Nifty, right? You can grab Google Drive here.