We have 20,000 Total War: Arena closed beta keys to give away

The Total War: Arena closed beta launched in North America yesterday, opening up the multiplayer strategy battles to the US, Canada, and Mexico. Creative Assembly is celebrating the new server base with a livestream at 3 pm Pacific today, and so you can join in, they've given us 20,000 Steam keys to give away.

If you want one, all you need to do is enter your email address in the form below. Give it a bit of time, and as long as there are codes remaining, you should get a shiny new one in your inbox. To redeem your code, head to the Steam client, select 'Games' from the menu, and then 'Activate a Product on Steam.' Happy warring!