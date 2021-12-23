This vast 120Hz 4K OLED gaming TV is $800 off right now

For an impressive 4K OLED gaming TV such as the LG OLED65CX, B&H Photo is offering a healthy holiday discount right now—one that even beats the price you might've seen it going for on Black Friday, according to the three wise camels.

Down from its usual price of $2,796.99, the OLED65CX is now sitting pretty at $1,996.99. That's a superb $800 discount on one of the most sought after gaming televisions of the past year. In fact, the 48-inch model still sits atop our best TVs for gaming guide.

LG OLED65CX | 4K | 65-inch | 120Hz refresh | $2,796.99 LG OLED65CX | 4K | 65-inch | 120Hz refresh | $2,796.99 $1,996.99 at B&H Photo (save $800)

Coming with FreeSync and G-Sync support, this is a great TV for gaming. With epic contrast, fantastic response times, and low input lag, this smart and vast 65-inch gaming TV doesn't leave much to be desired.

Since it came into being, this TV has been replaced by the newer C1 model, but that doesn't make this 2020 design any less tempting. Exactly why, particularly for us lot, is that it's slightly better for gaming.

The CX model has everything the C1 does: FreeSync and G-Sync support, blindingly good contrast, incredible response times, and low input lag. But to top it off, the CX also includes Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support. That means it can automatically adapts the refresh rate to match whatever frame rate your input device is pumping out, up to a 120Hz maximum.

All that for under $2,000 is not a deal to be sniffed at, especially if you're looking for something to make up for a forgotten Christmas present for your favourite gamer.