This new Steam game is just Among Us except you're a duck

It takes approximately 0.4 seconds to realize that Goose Goose Duck is just a total Among Us clone. No, I'm not talking about Duck, Duck, Goose—the beloved children's game which involves running in circles and the occasional high-speed collision. That game is fun and very original. Goose Goose Duck, on the other hand, is just another clone in a long line of clones looking to capitalize on the enormous success of Among Us .

The entire structure of the game is the same: You and up to 15 other players are on a maze-like ship and have to complete different tasks in order to win. Some players, however, are secretly working against the team and trying to murder everyone without being caught. The twist? You're fucking birds! In space! It makes no sense!

It's easy to condemn these kinds of knock-offs for being low-effort attempts to ride another game's coattails, but I do have to give Goose Goose Duck some credit for including some useful improvements over Among Us. For one, Goose Goose Duck supports up to 16 players, while Among Us currently only supports ten (a future update is looking to up that number to 15). There's also built-in voice communication and alternative modes like hide and seek. One thing I'm sort of intrigued by is the mention of optional roles, like dodo birds and "morphlings," which sounds like it might open up some intriguing new strategies for the impostor.