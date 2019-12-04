This gaming PC with a Core i5-9600K and RTX 2070 Super is just $1,290 right now

The Black Friday/Cyber Monday deal rush is starting to subside, but a few decent sales are still popping up. If you're in the market for a high-end PC, but you'd rather not build it yourself, one model from ABS with an RTX 2070 Super graphics card is on sale for $1,289.99. That makes it the cheapest model on Newegg right now with that GPU.

The full specifications of this PC include an overclockable Intel Core i5-9600K processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super 8GB graphics card, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, a 512GB SSD, a 650W 80 Plus Gold power supply, an unspecified Intel Z390 motherboard, and a Cooler Master RR-I71C-20PC-B1 120mm CPU cooler. A keyboard and mouse are included, and Windows 10 Home is preinstalled.

This is a pretty great value, given the hardware inside and the current competition. Most other PCs in this price range have slower Ryzen CPUs (usually a Ryzen 5 3600 or Ryzen 7 3700X) and RTX 2060 GPUs instead of the 2070 Super found in this PC. Grab this while you can.