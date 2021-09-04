This gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 Ti is now $300 off

It might still be incredibly difficult to buy a desktop gaming PC (thanks, crypto miners), but gaming laptops are still available at decent prices. Now you can get an MSI laptop with Nvidia's new RTX 3050 Ti graphics card for $899.99 at Best Buy, a savings of $300 from the normal price.

This laptop has a 15.6-inch 144Hz 1080p display, an 8-core/16-thread Intel Core i7-11800H processor, a 512GB SSD for storage, and 8GB of RAM. The silver-like finish definitely stands out compared to the usual red and black gaming laptops, and you get plenty of ports and connectivity options. No dongles needed here.

MSI Sword 15.6" Gaming Laptop | $899.99 (save $300)

This is a great deal on a laptop with a new 11th-gen Intel processor and GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. More RAM would have been nice, but at least you can upgrade that yourself later.View Deal

The RTX 3050 Ti is a new entry-level graphics card in Nvidia's lineup, with lower performance than the RTX 3060. While you can find some laptops around $900-1,000 with a full RTX 3060 GPU, this laptop also has the benefit of having an Intel Core i7 processor, a 144Hz 1080p screen, and a decently-sized 512GB SSD.

