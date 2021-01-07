This gaming laptop with a GTX 1650 is just $589 right now

It might be difficult to find a good deal on a graphics card right now, but gaming laptops aren't suffering the same fate. We saw plenty of great sales on laptops during Black November Friday and parts of December, but now you can snag an HP Pavilion laptop with a GTX 1650 for just $589 from Walmart. That's one of the lowest prices we've seen yet for a laptop with a reasonably-powerful dedicated graphics card.

HP sells countless Pavilion-branded gaming laptops, but the model on sale is equipped with an Intel Core i5-9300H processor, a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS display, 8GB RAM, a 256GB NVMe SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card. Those specifications are fairly standard for laptops around $700-800, but they're more impressive at this $589 price point. With the GTX 1650 GPU, the laptop can play most newer games at the native 1080p resolution, though it may struggle to maintain 60FPS in demanding games.

The main limiting factors with this laptop are the 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD. Most games now recommend 16GB RAM for a good experience, and a 256GB drive only gives you enough room for a few games (or roughly two copies of Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War) without resorting to external storage. Thankfully, the laptop ships with 1 stick of 8GB RAM, so you can double the available memory with just another stick of DDR4-2666 SDRAM for around $30.

The NVMe SSD would be a bit costlier to replace, but we have some discounted options in our roundup of the best SSD deals.

HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop | $589

This is one of the cheapest laptops we've seen yet with Nvidia's GTX 1650 graphics card. The RAM and SSD are both lackluster, but those can be easily upgraded down the road.View Deal

If this laptop isn't exactly what you're looking for, check out our roundup of gaming laptop deals for more options. It's constantly updated with the best offers we can find across dozens of retailers.