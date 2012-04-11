The Witcher 2: Enhanced Edition available to preload now

Isn't The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings big enough already? "NO," say CD Projekt Red.

But your RPG is already quite large, and you've added loads of new stuff over the course of the last year, like new quests, a clearer tutorial, an arena mode, combat updates, a difficult "dark mode" and lots more, now you're releasing a 10GB Enhanced Edition update for free as well?

"YES," say CD Projekt Red, embodied in the form of a giant iron robot for the sake of this post. "OUR QUITE LARGE RPG IS NOT QUITE LARGE ENOUGH. WE ARE NOT DONE WITH YOU YET, HUMAN."

Yikes. So now we can pre-load the massive Enhanced Edition update ahead of release next week, whereupon we will receive four hours of new quests and some fancy new cinematics like this one ?

"THAT IS CORRECT."

Have you ever thought about ... charging money for these updates?

"DOES NOT COMPUTE."

Maybe, bundling them in as DLC packs, adding microtransactions in boxes that you need to buy keys for and all that?

"WHAT IS THIS EMOTION YOU CALL "MICROTRANSACTIONS"?"

Nothing! Nothing at all. Forget I said anything, just carry on just as you are. We'll all just relax here and look forward to the release of the free Enhanced Edition update alongside the console release next Tuesday.