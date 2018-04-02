The PUBG machete is a sharp, shiny blade in real life

The Tapanga Machete may not be the most dangerous weapon in PUBG—it is literally a knife in a gunfight—but it might be the most practical. It can mess people up in a variety of awful ways, yes, but it can also be used to clear vegetation, prepare meals, open bottles—and it can be made from just about any decently-sized piece of scrap metal you have lying around.

The Man At Arms: Reforged guys take their weapon creation a little more seriously than that, however, as seen in the very sweet PUBG machete they created in the latest episode of their webseries. It may not be as elaborate as, say, the Greatsword of Artorias they forged a couple of years ago, but it's still a damn nice blade: Beautiful, deadly, and I bet it'll hold its edge a lot better than your average off-the-shelf unit, too. (Although shmucking pop cans probably isn't going to do it any great amount of good.)

The video begins with the usual array of requests from fans to make the blade, but swordsmith and Man at Arms: Reforged host Matt Stagmer has a rather more personal interest in this particular piece: He also livestreams PUBG, and other games, at twitch.tv/stalkertron.