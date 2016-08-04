The official No Man's Sky soundtrack can be streamed free on YouTube

Attention, eager space travelers. If you're looking to get in the mood for exploring the universe—more in the mood that you already are, I mean—you can now stream the official No Man's Sky soundtrack on YouTube. 65daysofstatic, composer of the soundtrack, posted it to its YouTube channel, which is discussed in this story in The Independent. Check out the video above.

65daysofstatic is described by Wikipedia as an 'instrumental electronic post/math rock band', and while I am an old person so I don't really know what all of that means, I've been streaming the soundtrack this morning and it's really quite good. I'm definitely looking forward to crisscrossing the universe while listening to it.

You can also pre-order the soundtrack from Laced Records in a number of different forms: digitally, on CD, and even on vinyl. You can visit 65daysofstatic's official site right here.

No Man's Sky (the game) is due out on PC on August 9 according to everyone except the creators of No Man's Sky, who say it's coming to PC on August 12.