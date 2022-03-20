The next Stellaris expansion is Overlord, and it's all about being in charge

Audio player loading…

A new expansion is coming to sci-fi 4X and grand strategy Stellaris, just like clockwork, with the upcoming Overlord pack set to overhaul the relationships between ruling powers and their smaller, subject states. The goal of the expansion is to make consolidating other empires under your rule, but not direct control, a more interesting experience than in the base game.

"A major goal in this revision was to make subjugation a more valuable and viable system with benefits for both sides, rather than being a delayed “Game Over” as you wait for Integration should you be subjugated," said Paradox.

The expansion is intended to include new ways to be both a kind ruler or an oppressive one, with new megastructures intended to give you new ways to control and elevate your empire.

You can read more on Paradox's official announcement, or you can find Stellaris: Overlord on Steam.