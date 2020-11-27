The 'legendary' Logitech MX518 is down to $20 for Black Friday

The Logitech MX518 is, hands down, the best mouse I've ever used. I had the original back in the mid-2000s, when it replaced my much-loved MX510 (which had been the best mouse I'd ever used up to that point), and when Logitech brought it back in early 2019, I picked one up as soon as they hit shelves—and it was every bit as good as I remembered. Now you can snag one for a lot less than I paid courtesy of Best Buy, which has them down to $19.99—that's half price—for Black Friday.

Unlike most gaming mice, the MX518 is not at all flashy: There are no glowing lights or weird protrusions, and the grey-on-black color scheme is what you might call "basic." But you'll find plenty of power under the hood. It uses Logitech's 16,000 DPI Hero sensor with customizable on-the-fly DPI adjustment, has eight programmable buttons, and can store five different profiles, configured through the G-Hub software, in its onboard memory.

And it is comfortable. It might be a little beefy for smaller hands, particularly for fingertippers—I prefer the palm style and even with that I find the foremost thumb button to be a little bit of a stretch. But the long, swooping chassis has a wonderfully natural feel, and it's substantial, too—not heavy, really, but firm. Like a good handshake. (A similar model, the out-of-print Logitech G5, is PC Gamer Global Editor-in-Chief Evan Lahti's favorite, and the mouse he's used since 2008.)

Mice are very much a matter of personal preference and I can't guarantee that this is will be the perfect fit for every hand out there, or that it will carry you to pro gamer glory in the Overwatch League. But I can say that as long as Logitech keeps making them, I'll keep using them.

Logitech resurrected the MX518 in 2019, eight years after production of the original was halted. It's not the flashiest mouse in the world, but it's one of the best. The MX518 is built in Logitech's 16,000 DPI Hero sensor, supports five unique profiles in internal memory, and feels fantastic.

And if "flashy" is what you're after, that's okay too: Give the Logitech G502 or the Razer Naga Trinity a look instead.