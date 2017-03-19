The best For Honor emblems we've seen so far, part 2

Now, look, I enjoy the intricate fighting systems of For Honor quite a bit—at least, I do when I'm not being double-teamed by a couple of buttheads—but the best part of For Honor by far is the emblem creator, which its community has taken full advantage of. We compiled some of our favourite emblems around the game's release, but I've seen a ton of awesome ones since then, so here are some more of the best For Honor emblems we've seen so far.

It's important to remember that For Honor's emblem creator doesn't have the number of options and layers that something like the Call of Duty series has. That's why I find it so impressive when someone creates something awesome. It's minimalistic art, and I love it.

If you're a fan of the original 151 (do I even need to say what I'm talking about?), then you'll like three emblems that Reddit user KenB0ne came up with—alright, I'm talking about Pokemon. He created the three legendary birds Moltres, Articuno, and Zapdos, and while simple, they look awesome.

Source: Reddit user KenB0ne

Of course, we can't discriminate the weaker Pokemon, so here's an excellent Magikarp from Reddit user Roluk. To be completely honest, Magikarp is an under-valued creature that doesn't need to turn into a dang Gyarados to be worth something. I'll take my Magikarp, struggle my way to victory, and like it.

Source: Reddit user Roluk

The next emblem is from Reddit user Phraxic, who designed one that looks like the Arztotzkan flag from Papers, Please. It evokes that visual style from the stressful, but strangely fun Papers, Please, which is super alluring to me. I can still hear that intercom, crying out "NEXT!" in that distorted gibberish. So good.

Source: Reddit user Phraxic

The next four are creations of characters I really like. They're characters I've enjoyed throughout my life, and they've been created as emblems pretty dang well. The first is Reddit user Sifikus's Strong Bad. It seems like such an obvious idea for the emblem creator that I'm kind of disappointed that I didn't think of it sooner.

Source: Reddit user Sifikus

The next three are bounty hunters... well, sort of. This next one is actually more of a police officer, but he does hunt down criminals and "judge" them—I know you can't see me, but I did a hard wink there. Reddit user Galaperidol created a Judge Dredd emblem. It's simple but looks nice. It kinda looks like a South Park version of The Law. I'm into it.

Source: Reddit user Galaperidol

The next character is defintiely a bounty hunter. In fact, some would say he's the deadliest in the galaxy. I tried to create a Boba Fett for myself, but Reddit user CalfSleeve puts mine to shame. Seriously, mine was terrible. I'm actually going to try making this one in my own game. Also, CalfSleeve's Scout Trooper is pretty dang good, too (bottom right). I'd definitely be interested in seeing him tackle other Star Wars characters.

Source: Reddit user CalfSleeve

And finally, Reddit user Geckica took advantage of the emblem creator's simplicity and created a silhouette of bounty hunter Spike Spiegel from Cowboy Bebop. I like this one because it's not super obvious who this is unless you're a fan. Most people will probably know Boba Fett is someone from Star Wars, but this Bebop emblem is a bit more like a knowing nod and wink to fans.

Source: Reddit user Geckica

Actually, I have one more emblem that I just couldn't exclude from this article. Reddit user EnterNameHere42 captured the simple beauty of a stick of butter, and I'm thankful for it. Enjoy.

Source: Reddit user EnterNameHere42

If you're interested in checking out more awesome emblems, check out our first collection here. You can check out our review of For Honor here, in which PC Gamer's Andy Kelly said that despite the great fighting system, "For Honor is a needlessly bloated game."

"There's a lot of tediously granular customisation, a tacky free-to-play-style storefront selling in-game currency for real-world money, and a tangle of ugly, confusing menus to wrestle through before you can get into a battle. And as time goes on, and those stalwart, hardcore players continue to hone their skills, it'll be even more unwelcoming to newcomers. Stick with it, though, and you'll find a rich, tactical fighting game with wonderfully weighty combat and hidden depths to uncover. But if you want something accessible you can easily dip in and out of, you may want to swear fealty to another lord."