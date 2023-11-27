The best Cyber Monday deals on ergonomic gaming mice and keyboards

For the ergonomically minded, scouring the web for Cyber Monday deals using a basic gaming mouse and keyboard might be a bit of a pain. Thankfully we've been doing all the wristwork for you so you can concentrate on getting yourself a setup that'll soothe that carpal tunnel messing with your high scores.

I've made sure to add a few different solutions, including a 75% board that's one of the best gaming keyboards around—I'll explain my reasoning for that a bit later. That's the Asus ROG Azoth now $200, by the way now down from its usual pricey $250. I recommend pairing it with a good wrist rest, and an ergonomic gaming mouse.

We'll carry on curating the best Cyber Monday PC gaming deals all the way through.

Of course, you're looking for a big discount over the deal season, but the main task here is getting that wrist off the desk and those limbs into a more neutral position. Hopefully the gear below will give your limbs a rest after using up you precious gaming time checking for deals.

Azeron Keypad | Wired | Compact | $219 $175 at Amazon (Save $44)

I know it's not a keyboard or a mouse, but bare with me. It works in tandem with your gaming mouse as an ergonomic alternative to resting on the WASD keys on your keyboard. I had the pleasure of testing this one a little while ago, and highly recommend the compact one especially, for any game that requires a lot of quick switching or features a hotbar.

Ergonomic keyboards deals

Mountain Everest 60 | Compact 60% | USB | Per-key RGB | $144.90 $84.99 at Amazon (Save $59.91)

It may look a little basic, but using a 60% keyboard can really make a difference in your posture. We recommend it for ergonomics since your arms aren't spread so far away from one another. It should be noted that the writer who put the Mountain Everest 60 review together, Dave James, does not like 60% keyboards. He gave it a 93/100. It's one of our favourite compact keyboards.

Asus ROG Azoth | 75% | Wireless | Red/Blue/Brown switch | $249.99 $199.99 at Amazon (save $50)

This one is the best high end gaming keyboard on our guide, coming with dedicated media controls and per-key backlighting. It's also small, so there's less space between your hands. Right now the only one not on sale is the NX Snow switch model.

Cleave ergonomic keyboard | Opti-mechanical switches | Built in palm wrest | $330 $129 at Truly Ergonomic (save $201)

A while back, our Reece found that "Yes, you can absolutely game on an ergonomic keyboard." This was that board, and aside from battling for three weeks to get used to it, Reece seems to think its possible to use for gaming.

Ergonomic mouse deals

Logitech MX Master 3S | Wireless | White | 8000 DPI | $99.99 $94.99 at Best Buy (save $5)

This is easily one of the most gorgeous gaming mice I've seen, and I can't say that about many ergonomic devices in general. The Logitech MX Master 3S is the ergonomic mouse our Dave uses on the regular, for when the old wrists start to ache from too many deals.

Razer Basilisk V3 | Wired | 26,000 DPI | Right-handed | $69.99 $39.99 at Amazon (Save $30)

We're big fans of the Razer Basilisk series of mice, and when we reviewed the latest V3 model we found it refined an already brilliant recipe into an even better one. With 11 programmable buttons, a hyperscroll tilt wheel, some very cool underglow lighting and of course that improved thumb rest for ergonomics, this is one of the best cheap picks for comfort.

Controllers are a thing, remember

It may sound like a no-brainer now I've said it, but switching over to a controller for games that have a good port will save your wrists no-end. They're already designed with the height of ergonomics in mind, and there's no need to lean over your desk, just sit back and relax with one of these controllers in hand.

Xbox Core Wireless Controller | Electric Volt, Deep Pink, Shock Blue, and other colors | $64.99 $44.99 at Amazon (save $20)

Microsoft makes a mean controller that's tough to beat for the money. You can score a few color Xbox pads for less cash right now, and you'd be hard pressed to find a better controller for the same money. Maybe the DualSense, but depends which stick layout you prefer.

