The Atari Vault opens, this is what's inside

When Atari announced the Atari Vault back in January as a collection of 100 “classic” 2600 and arcade games, my immediate question was, which ones? The answer was not forthcoming at the time (and yes, I asked), but now it is, because the bundle is now live on Steam.

The games are old, but the Vault includes support for all the new Steam hotness, including local and online multiplayer, Steam Leaderboards, and Steam Controllers. The package also features digital reproductions of arcade cabinet and box art, game soundtracks, and an interface “designed to create the greatest classic arcade experience.” So they're going to send someone over to take my money and put cigarettes out on my floor?

The Atari Vault normally goes for $17/£14, but it's on sale for 15 percent off until March 31. This is what you'll need to play it, which I'm putting here so you don't have to scroll all the way to the bottom of the crazy-long list if you don't want to:

OS: Windows 7, 8.1, or 10

Windows 7, 8.1, or 10 Processor: 2.0 Ghz

2.0 Ghz Memory: 2 GB RAM

2 GB RAM Graphics: OpenGL 2.0 or higher compatible

OpenGL 2.0 or higher compatible DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 1 GB available space

1 GB available space Additional Notes: Network Required for Online Play

And here's what you get:

3D Tic Tac Toe - 2600

Adventure - 2600

Air Sea Battle - 2600

Asteroids - 2600

Asteroids - Arcade

Asteroids Deluxe - Arcade

Backgammon - 2600

Basic Math - 2600

Basketball - 2600

Black Widow - Arcade

Blackjack - 2600

Bowling - 2600

Brain Games - 2600

Breakout - 2600

Canyon Bomber - 2600

Casino - 2600

Centipede - 2600

Centipede - Arcade

Championship Soccer - 2600

Checkers - 2600

Chess - 2600

Circus Atari - 2600

Code Breaker - 2600

Combat - 2600

Combat 2 - 2600

Concentration - 2600

Crystal Castles - 2600

Crystal Castles - Arcade

Demons to Diamonds - 2600

Desert Falcon - 2600

Dodge-Em 2600

Double Dunk - 2600

Fatal Run - 2600

Flag capture - 2600

Football - 2600

Golf - 2600

Gravitar - 2600

Gravitar - Arcade

Hangman - 2600

Haunted House - 2600

Homerun - 2600

Human Cannonball - 2600

Liberator - Arcade

Lunar Lander - Arcade

Major Havoc - Arcade

Maze Craze - 2600

Millipede - 2600

Millipede - Arcade

Miniature Golf - 2600

Missile Command - 2600

Missile Command - Arcade

Night Driver - 2600

Off the Wall - 2600

Outlaw - 2600

Pong - Arcade

Quadrun - 2600

Race - 2600

Radar Lock - 2600

RealSports Baseball - 2600

RealSports Basketball - 2600

RealSports Boxing - 2600

RealSports Football - 2600

RealSports Soccer - 2600

RealSports Tennis - 2600

RealSports Volleyball - 2600

Red Baron - Arcade

Return to Haunted House - 2600

Save Mary - 2600

Secret Quest - 2600

Sentinel - 2600

Sky Diver - 2600

Slot Machine - 2600

Slot Racers - 2600

Sword Quest Fireworld - 2600

Space Duel - Arcade

Space War - 2600

Sprint - Arcade

Sprint Master - 2600

Star Raiders - 2600

Starship - 2600

Steeplechase - 2600

Stellar Track - 2600

Street Racer - 2600

Stunt Cycle - 2600

Sub Commander - 2600

Super Baseball - 2600

Super Breakout - Arcade

Super Breakout -2600

Super Football - 2600

Surround - 2600

Sword Quest Earthworld - 2600

Sword Quest Waterworld - 2600

Tempest - 2600

Tempest - Arcade

Video Cube - 2600

Video Olympics - 2600

Video Pinball - 2600

Warlords - 2600

Warlords - Arcade

Yars Revenge - 2600

For my money, it's all about the arcade stuff. Seeing and hearing gameplay from Centipede and Tempest (I never liked Missile Command) brings back a lot of memories. If you're still with me, then tell me: Do you see anything you like?