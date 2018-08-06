Superman actor Henry Cavill wants to play Geralt in Netflix's Witcher series

The Witcher is heading to Netflix, don't you know. Of course you do, you've read this—The Witcher Netflix TV series: release date, confirmed characters, and everything you need to know.

I'll also tell you Henry Cavill, aka the chap who plays Superman in the DC Extended Universe, is a fan of The Witcher. He also quite fancies the role of Geralt of Rivia.

In conversation with IGN, Cavill expressed his love of The Witcher 3 and said he's just replayed Wild Hunt "all the way through."

He says The Witcher books are "really, really good" and "well worth a read", and when asked if he'd be interested in playing Geralt in Netflix's adaptation, he said: "Absolutely. Yeah, that would be an amazing role."

In the above-linked Everything We Know, Geralt's character in the Netflix adaptation is billed as "stoic, circumspect, balanced and fierce". In showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich's own words (who, by the way, also wrote on Marvel's Daredevil and The Defenders), the White Wolf is also: "soft-and-squishy-in-a-tiny-place-in-his-heart-that-he'll-never-reveal-until-maybe-the-end-and-even-then-it-will-just-be-a-hint."

All of which suggests Mr Cavill has his work cut out for him, should he ever put himself forward. Let us know if you think he's a good fit, or, better yet, share your own suggestions for the role in the comments below.