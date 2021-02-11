The Steam Lunar New Year Sale for 2021 is now underway, with an array of deals on thousands of games and a free animated sticker for each day of the sale.

Check these bad beasts out:

(Image credit: Valve)

The sale will also include discounts on bundles in the Points Shop, including a Year of the Ox-themed animated profile, mini-profile, avatar frame, and animated avatar. CS:GO, Dota, Half-Life, and Portal bundles are also available, and if you already own some of the items in any of them, you can still get the discount on whatever you need to finish them off.

As always, Steam's magical machine tools will have plenty of game recommendations and options to nail down your preferences even further. Even so, we're going to pore through the deals and put together a list of a few we think you might like, because that's just how we do things.

The Steam Lunar New Year Sale is live now and runs until 10 am PT/1 pm ET on February 15.