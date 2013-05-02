Steam and GOG take 30% cut of revenue vs. Humble Bundle 5% says Fez creator

Deals between distributors and devs tend to be secretive affairs bound by legal tape, unholy rites and signatures of blood and the like, but Edge have spotted a tweet from the creator of Fez, Phil Fish, who encourages players to buy through Humble Bundle because "we get 95% of revenues as opposed to steam/gog's 70%"

A 30% share for these big digital distributors, then, if the figure's accurate. That's a significant amount if you like to know your money's going directly into developers' pockets. Fez landed on PC yesterday after a year-long wait. You can buy it through the Fez website Steam and GOG . The choice is yours.