South Korean MMO shuts down Halloween event following Seoul tragedy

Audio player loading…

As reported by Massively Overpowered (opens in new tab), Korean developer Pearl Abyss will end Black Desert Online's in-game Halloween event early following the trampling deaths of 154 people at a Halloween gathering in Seoul.

CNN (opens in new tab) reports that Seoul's Itaewon district was filled with revelers on October 29 during the first Halloween celebration since the end of major Covid-19 restrictions in South Korea. Eyewitnesses described streets packed like crowded subway cars, and South Korean authorities are still investigating what caused the trampling deaths. South Korea has entered a week-long mourning period following the tragedy.

Like many live service games, Black Desert Online features a yearly in-game Halloween event, with an opportunity to participate in seasonal activities and earn special items. 2022's event was originally set to run from October 26 through November 9. The event will now be cut off a week early: this Tuesday, November 2, at BDO's regular weekly reset.

"In light of this terrible news, we will be ending the currently ongoing Halloween-related events and promotions during the scheduled maintenance on Wednesday, November 2," The developer wrote in a post to its official website (opens in new tab). "We ask for your understanding, and we will provide more information in our maintenance notice (opens in new tab)."

Fellow South Korean-developed MMO, Lost Ark, seems to be continuing on with its Mystics and Mayhem event, but that appears to be more generally autumnal and harvest-themed than specifically Halloween related, perhaps explaining its continuation.

During the mourning period, non-urgent public events will be postponed, public buildings will fly flags at half-mast, and public employees will wear ribbons commemorating the tragedy. The national morning will continue through November 5.