GOG is delisting 29 games this September—you have 12 days to grab the ones you care about and 2 days to grab the ones you probably don't

Purveyor of all things old and beautiful, GOG dot com, has announced that 29 games will depart its store over the course of September (via GamingOnLinux). Four games from Adult Swim will go away on September 30, and 25 from publisher Meridian4 will wink out of existence on the storefront in two days: On September 20 at 6 am PDT / 9 am EDT / 1 pm UTC / 2 pm BST.

The good news is—no intentional disrespect to the devs here—you probably aren't too fazed about the Meridian4 games. The 25 titles from the publisher that are leaving GOG are all unknown to me. Many don't have enough reviews to earn ratings in GOG's user-review system, and the ones that do have enough are generally not well-regarded. You can find a full list of delistees below, but we're talking games like Creepy Tale 3 and Viruz. I'm sad to see them go, but more out of preservationist principle than anything else.

The Adult Swim games are more recognizable. Westerado: Double Barrelled, Kingsway, Headlander, and Fist Puncher are all bidding farewell to GOG—at least for now—in 12 days. We quite like at least some of those, and it's both sad and mystifying to see them vanish from a popular storefront.

I've contacted GOG to ask for more information about why the games are being delisted (it's likely something to do with the recent tumult around Adult Swim for those games) and the likelihood of them coming back, and I'll update this piece if I hear more.

For its part, GOG's own announcement of the delistings sounds pretty bummed out about the whole thing. "Sorry to be the bearer of bad news," says a GOG spokesperson about the Adult Swim delistings. "We'll do our best to try to bring them back."

The Meridian4 delistings aren't even that hopeful. "As much as it pains me to say it, I have some saddening news to share," says the same GOG spokesperson before listing every game saying goodbye. "I know you hate to hear that. The same goes for us."

So if you've been hankering to grab any of those games on GOG or—like me—you just have a compulsion about collecting these things, you've got two days to grab anything on the Meridian4 list and about 12 to grab the Adult Swim stuff. Here's a full list of everything being delisted:

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Adult Swim:

Meridian4 (Note that two items below are bundles of other games on the list, making 25 games total):