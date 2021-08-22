Skyrim Anniversary Edition comes with everything in the Creation Club

During Quakecon, Bethesda announced that it would release Skyrim Anniversary Edition on Skyrim's 10th birthday, November 11, providing an opportunity for memelords to dust off gags about its endless cycle of ports and rereleases once again. Said Anniversary Edition will feature "over 500 unique pieces of content from Creation Club", and if you've already got Skyrim Special Edition you'll be able to buy it as an upgrade. Even if you don't buy the upgrade, Skyrim Special Edition is getting a fishing update, adding new mechanics that will let you "grab a fishing pole, do some fishing quests".

Bethesda have now given out some more info about both the Anniversary Edition and the fishing update, as well as its other plans for the RPG's birthday. First up, fishing isn't the only thing existing players of Skyrim Special Edition will get, with two of the Creation Club's paid mods joining it for free: Survival Mode (an optional difficulty modifier that adds hunger, fatigue, and cold mechanics, more diseases, plus limitations on fast travel, health regeneration, carry weight, and so on), and Saints & Seducers (a quest mod themed around the Shivering Isles, which also includes Rare Curios, a mod that brings back ingredients from Morrowind and Oblivion).

The Anniversary Edition will come with "all 48 currently available" creations in the Creation Club, as well as 26 that have yet to be released. That claim of "over 500 unique pieces of content" is based on breaking down those creations into "individual elements such as quests, items, armor, houses, etc." That's everything from pet foxes, nix-hounds, and mudcrabs to new weapons and clothes, the return of old favorites like the Gray Cowl and goblins, and tweaks like the addition of camping and backpacks.

You could of course just download a selection of the best Skyrim Special Edition mods to achieve a similar effect, and not have to worry about how the only way to disable Creation Club stuff you don't like is to manually delete the .esl and .bsa files yourself.