Side-scrolling comic beat em up Scott Pilgrim vs The World coming this week

Long thought lost, Scott Pilgrim vs The World returns to the gaming world this week on January 14th. Previously lost in the dark abyss of license limbo, and previously only on the PS3 and Xbox 360 consoles, Scott Pilgrim vs The World is a stylish cartoon beat 'em up where a band goes on a quest to defeat seven evil ex-boyfriends so that one member can go on a date. It's wholesome except the protagonist is kind of a jerk!

The video game based on the comic book sensation of the, one second, let me check here... late 2000s. I guess the Scott Pilgrim comics are ten to fifteen years old now. I guess the movie adaptation is ten years old now. I guess we all march inevitably towards the grave!

Anywho, the game will release this week, per Ubisoft's official website. It's pretty detailed for an older beat 'em up, with levels and upgrades for the six characters and a bunch of alternate modes and/or minigames. This is also the return of Scott Pilgrim vs The World's biggest selling point: An absolutely sick soundtrack by chiptune-adjacent pop/rock band Anamanaguchi.

Anywho, look out for that this week. January 14th. I guess it'll be on Uplay? Or Steam? They haven't said.