Ruiner is a brutal isometric shooter inspired by cult cyberpunk anime

There are many video games set in cyberpunk-influenced worlds, but if you ask me, "many" isn't anywhere near enough. Thankfully we have a new one to look forward to in the form of Ruiner, an isometric shooter inspired by cult cyberpunk anime. Published by Devolver Digital, it's scheduled to release on Steam some time this year.

Ruiner is the first game from new independent Polish studio Reikon Games, which boasts members of the Witcher 2, Dying Light and Shadow Warrior development teams among its staff. Set in the fictional "cyber metropolis" Rengkok, the game is set in 2091, and a shady corporation called HEAVEN is the enemy. Apparently HEAVEN is responsible for "bringing people real sensations in virtual worlds", which sounds pretty cool actually, but, I dunno, they're probably doing something evil, too.

"The masked hero will utilize a fantastic array of weaponry and gadgets in concert with fluid movement and tactical strikes to save his kin and discover the hidden truths of Rengkok," reads the description. That's the reveal trailer above.