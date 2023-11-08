Rockstar officially announces GTA 6 reveal in December

Friends, the prophets spoke true. Mere hours after rumours began to spread that Rockstar was gearing up for an official Grand Theft Auto 6 announcement ahead of a proper trailer in December, Rockstar has gone and made an official GTA 6 announcement ahead of a proper trailer in December.

In a post on the Rockstar blog marking the studio's 25th anniversary, company president Sam Houser announced that "in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto," before letting us know that the studio looks forward to "many more years of sharing these experiences with you."

And, well, that's it. No, really. The post announcing the reveal for perhaps one of the most massively hyped games of this decade and the previous one consisted of zero images and 142 words on a black background, almost 12 years to the day after the original 2011 announcement for GTA 5. It's a level of cocky corporate nonchalance that Rockstar is very good at, even if the stylish mystery of the whole thing is undermined slightly by the absolutely gargantuan GTA 6 leak that took place last year.

Still, even despite that leak, there's still plenty we don't know about the next entry in Rockstar's money-printing series. There are two "Bonnie and Clyde inspired" main characters, it's set in Vice City, and we reckon it'll come out in 2024. Apart from that? Who knows? You'll probably be able to steal cars, I bet. It's right there in the name.

Rockstar officially announced GTA 6 last year, and hype levels are borderline religious, so it has some lofty expectations to live up to. Its corporate overlords seem confident, though. Back in May, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said Rockstar's goal was nothing short of "[seeking] perfection" in the games it makes, and that whatever GTA 6 turns out to be "needs to be something you've never seen before on the one hand, and it needs to reflect the feeling we have about Grand Theft Auto." I guess the companies are finally ready to put their money where their mouths are.

Take-Two is still set to release its second-quarter financial results today, and it's possible the contents of those have something to do with Rockstar's announcement timing. Perhaps we'll be able to glean more information there, but if not, well, December's not so far away.