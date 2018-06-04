Rockshot looks a lot like a free-to-play Devil's Third Online spiritual successor

Rockshot is a free-to-play, third-person action game that's out today in Early Access. It's developed by Soleil—a subsidiary of Valhalla Game Studios, the team responsible for the 2015, Tomonobu Itagaki-directed Devil's Third. Why does that matter? Rockshot looks a lot like that game's ill-fated online component.

As posted on Resetera by user Mecha Suplex, the following trailer appears to reflect various aspects of Devil's Third Online—the online-only PC variant that was announced in 2015, rolled out in 2016, and canned in early 2017.

Have a gander:

According to its Steam page blurb, Rockshot plans to live in Early Access for the next six months. With nine maps and four modes—Raid, Team Deathmatch and Free for All will be available at all times, so says Soleil, joined by a regularly rotating event mode—the action shooter/slasher promises base customisation, as well as some "less familiar fare" that involves "chickens, melons and zombies".

Tomonobu Itagaki is best known for his work on Dead or Alive and Ninja Gaiden, but he stepped down from his director role at Valhalla—having also fronted Devil's Third and Devil's Third Online—last year. More information on Rockshot can be found on its official site.