Resident Evil 4 Remake system requirements are pleasantly mild

Resident Evil 4 Remake promises to surprise us with its modern survival horror reimagining of the Capcom classic. The PC system requirements, however, offer no surprises: they're exactly the same as 2021's Resident Evil Village, promising solid fps at 1080p on modest hardware.

The RE4 system requirements were announced last year, but we're sizing them up now since the game's launch date is just around the corner: March 24. Capcom's RE Engine continues to impress with how good it looks and how well it runs on affordable gaming rigs (opens in new tab). When it launches, Capcom says that Resident Evil 4 Remake will only require an AMD Radeon RX 560 or an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 paired with a processor from the last five years to hit 60 fps at 1080p on its "prioritize performance" graphics setting. And for 60 fps, the developer says you'll need to have at least an AMD Radeon RX 5700 or an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 with a slightly more recent CPU.

Barring any unexpected performance issues at launch, if you meet those requirements and have at least 8GB of RAM (16 GB to hit the recommended specs) and Windows 10 or 11, you should be in a good position to play the long-awaited remake. This also means that the game should run pretty well on the Steam Deck if you knock some of the graphics settings down and aim for 30 to 45 fps.

If you want a ray-traced rural Spanish town from the start, Capcom says you'll need at least an AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060, which, again, isn't a steep requirement these days.

Here are the minimum and recommended system requirements:

Minimum (60 fps, 1080p, "Prioritize Performance")

CPU: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 or Intel Core i5-7500

AMD Ryzen 3 1200 or Intel Core i5-7500 RAM: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM GPU: AMD Radeon RX 560 with 4GB VRAM or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti (AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 for ray tracing)

Recommended (60 fps, 1080p)

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Core i7 8700

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Core i7 8700 RAM: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM GPU: AMD Radeon RX 5700 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 (AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 for ray tracing)

The Steam page (opens in new tab) doesn't list how much storage space you'll need, but I'd expect it to be around 40 to 50 GBs, similar to the Resident Evil 3 remake and Village.

Much of Resident Evil 4 Remake remains a secret. Capcom has hinted at some significant changes, including giving Leon the ability to crouch for stealth, better AI for Ashley, the removal of QTEs, new enemy types, and new sidequests. It said it was keeping the dreaded island section of the game, but I suspect it's been reworked to be less action-focused.