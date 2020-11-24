Rainbow Six Siege announces charity bundle for AbleGamers

With the start of Rainbow Six Siege's Operation Neon Dawn, Ubisoft also announced the Sixth Guardian Program, a regular initiative raising money for charity. Siege will collect proceeds from the sale of special in-game items for different charities each season. Ubisoft's first partner for this new initiative is AbleGamers, a US charity founded in 2004 to supply players with various disabilities with controllers and other assistive technology that suits their specific needs. AbleGamers also raises awareness of disabilities, for example by offering courses in Accessible Player Experience (APX) to developers around the world.

The Rainbow Six Siege AbleGamers bundle includes headgear, a uniform, a weapon skin, and a weapon charm for Doc, all themed around the AbleGamers logo and colours. It costs 1200 R6 credits (that's $9.99 / £7.99), with all net proceeds going directly to AbleGamers. This is no doubt the perfect charity to match Operation Neon Dawn's new operator Aruni , who herself uses a prosthetic arm and leg. She is also the game's first Thai operator.

The new season is set to launch with a number of new accessibility features, including voice-to-text and text-to-voice options for in-game text, audiovisual adjustment options, and chat assistance for narration and hints.

Operation Neon Dawn has been live on a test server since November 9; when the season is going to start in the main game has yet to be announced.