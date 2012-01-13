Playlist: Our favorite classic shooters

Opinions! We have a lot of 'em, but we've somehow managed to distill our complex views on the big subject of classic shooters into a list of just five of our favorites. Note that our choices aren't based on some all-encompassing algorithm which weighs historical context, impact on the industry, and public consensus—these are the much-debated personal opinions of each editor, and we've focused on choosing titles which we still want to (and do) play today.