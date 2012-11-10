Peter Molyneux only making "one more" full game, will be "defining" title of his career

The Molynews just keeps on coming. Fresh from the announcement that 22 Cans' Lost-like Curiosity experiment won't be coming to PC , Peter Molyneux has said to Beefjack that he's "only going to make one more game, I think." More than that, it's going to be the "defining game" of his career.

In the interview, he reveals that he has a name for that game, and a list of features, but it doesn't appear to have developed beyond that yet. However, it's clear what his intention is with the project:

"The thought of every ounce of my energy, every ounce of my experience, every mistake that I've made in every single game – if I can learn from that, and use that energy to make one game... that's what I'm trying to do." He went on to tell Beefjack that "We're going to make a game, we're going to learn what it is to make a game in today's world, and it's going to be the defining game of my career.” So probably not The Movies 2 then.

Before that, with his company 22 Cans he's making a series of small experiments. Curiosity - What's Inside The Cube? was the first, while the second will be a game called Co-operation. Thanks to server troubles, nobody's yet discovered what's lurking inside Molyneux's cube, but all signs point to it being a slowly revolving hologram of Phillip Schofield's head. That or the first season of Lost.