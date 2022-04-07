PC gamers upgraded to Windows 11 at half the rate of Windows 10, Steam hardware survey shows

Audio player loading…

Windows 11 users on Steam are up 1.25% from February, and now account for 16.84% of all users. Windows 10 is still the dominant OS for Steam users with a commanding 74.69%, though it dropped a percentage point since February.



For some historical context, 36.97% of Steam users were using Windows 10 seven months after its launch back in 2016. That's more than half the adoption rate from folks going from Windows 7 to Windows 10 then Windows 10 to Windows 11.

In case you're wondering how many Linux and MacOS users are hanging around: as of March, total MacOS users sit around 2.43% and Linux remains at a steady 1%.

On the graphics card front, Nvidia GPUs make up 77.13% of what Steam users are playing on, with AMD in second place with 14.15% and Intel in third at 8.52%. The Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 is the most commonly used GPU among Steam users at 8.18%, while our favorite GPU, the RTX 3080, is only being used by 1.24% of folks on Steam.